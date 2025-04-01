Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release Date Revealed With New Images

One of Marvel’s greatest animated feats, the Spider-Verse franchise, came out with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 and took the entire fanbase by storm because of the massive cliffhanger it concluded upon. Fans were promised its sequel, titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spiderverse, in 2024 but that promise never came to be true with the indefinite delay in the movie. However, now, at Cinemacon 2025, a new release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse, along with some new images, has been revealed, and let’s talk all about it.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is given the release date of June 4, 2027, and along with this, some new images have been released featuring Miles Morales, the Prowler, and Gwen Stacy. This is the third time this movie has been rescheduled for a later date, and this time around, it seems that the Summer 2027 release date will be the final one.

One of the biggest reasons why this movie is so hyped is the colossal cliffhanger that Across the Spider-Verse left us with. We see that Miles accidentally travels to an alternate timeline where he meets a version of himself who is not Spider-Man, but the Prowler, and before we can see an interaction between both Miles, the movie comes to an end.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the final movie in the Spider-Verse trilogy, so if we have waited for so long, let’s wait for some more time for its release, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates.