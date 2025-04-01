Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date Revealed Along with First Teaser

It’s April Fool’s Day, but Rick and Morty creators are in no mood for joking. During the live broadcast for April 1st, the creators announced the official release date of Season 8 of Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim broadcast a 22-minute special episode, titled Portal People, featuring real people wearing strange costumes and acting out as Rick and Morty. The special episode gave fans a quirky theatrical performance, which was, for sure, amazing and hilarious. Michael Ouweleen, the President of Adult Swim, thanked fans who tuned in to watch “theater interpretations of Rick and Morty” and motivated the fandom to support a full-fledged Broadway version of the series.

That being said, the special episode wasn’t the real surprise that Michael was holding under his sleeves; it was, in fact, the official announcement for Rick and Morty Season 8’s release date. Surprisingly, Adult Swim confirmed that Season 8 of Rick and Morty will premiere on May 25 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 7 of the animated series premiered back in October 2023 and completed its run in December that year. So, it has been more than a year since we’ve seen these characters on our screens. Fortunately, now we know that the series will return in May, a piece of news that has surely put a smile on everyone’s face.

Rick and Morty has been a recipient of several Emmys, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the TV show bags more awards in the future. Also, given the insane popularity of the IP, it’s safe to say that the series will go on for several more seasons. In fact, after the incredible run of Season 7, the show was instantly greenlit for two more seasons. This means that the network has already approved Season 9 of Rick and Morty. And if the money keeps coming in, it wouldn’t be surprising if Adult Swim approves another two seasons of the adult comedy animated series.