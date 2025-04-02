A New Trailer for Karate Kid Legends Released at CinemaCon 2025

2025 is a historic year for Karate Kid franchise fans as Cobra Kai Season 6 just ended its run, and the Karate Kid: Legends’ premiere is right around the corner. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is all set to release on May 30. Ahead of the release, Sony Pictures has released a major update today at CinemaCon 2025.

The production team shared a new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends at the CinemaCon event. In the upcoming Karate Kid movie, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) will team up with the OG star Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). You can view the latest trailer below:

The events in this upcoming movie are confirmed to take place three years after Cobra Kai’s Season 6. The legendary stars unite to train Li Fong, a Kung Fu prodigy, who has just joined the Ultimate Karate Competition. The new trailer showcases the rigorous training of Li Fong under Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. The prodigy kid will blend the art of Karate and Kung Fu and so epic face-offs await us.

I’m excited to see a new Karate Kid movie on the big screens after ages. With that said, are you planning to watch the Karate Kid: Legends in theatres? Let us know in the comments below.