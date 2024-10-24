A John Wick Prequel Anime is Currently in the Works

In a recent interview, Chad Stahelski, the co-creator of the John Wick franchise, talked about the evolution of the assassin’s story and how they plan to continue his legacy. Chad confirmed that a new John Wick prequel anime is in the works out of all the upcoming John Wick projects.

What’s so special about this anime feature movie is that “it will finally show at least some of John’s storied “impossible task” that permitted him to retire for love,” said Chad in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, he revealed that the crew is fully engaged in the production of the prequel anime movie and that it’s fun to flesh it out in a distinct medium.

If you are wondering why they are opting for an anime movie instead of live-action, Chad said that “they can be a little bit more crazy and nutty in the anime.” As the production staff is aiming for interesting original stories with a lot more explicit content and world-building, they are going with different mediums such as TV shows, anime, and more.

As a John Wick stan, it’s incredibly exciting to see that there is a new anime coming out that will unravel our assassin’s violent past. There are also a lot more spin-offs and sequels in production which are a treat to us as well. That said, stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming John Wick prequel anime.