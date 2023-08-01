Jio’s Second Laptop Officially Launched with a 4G SIM

As revealed previously, Reliance Retail has officially brought the JioBook 2 to India. Jio’s second laptop is specified for e-learning and falls in the affordable price range. It brings along 4G SIM support, JioOS, and much more. To recall, the first laptop was introduced in October last year. Have a look at the details below.

JioBook (2023): Specs and Features

The new 4G-enabled JioBook is a lightweight and compact laptop, weighing 990 grams. It features a minimal design with a matte finish. There’s an Infinity keyboard with a multi-gesture trackpad. It has an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display and is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor (MT8788) clocked at 2.0GHz. To recall, its predecessor came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The laptop comes equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 256GB with the help of an SD card. There’s also support for USB and HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It can also connect with any external device like a printer, keyboard, secondary display, and more.

The JioBook 2 is said to provide more than 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs Android-based JioOS. This brings support for more than 75 keyboard shortcuts, screen extensions, trackpad gestures, multitasking screens, and more.

You can also access features like wireless printing and an integrated chatbot. Plus, the laptop comes with JioTV and JioCloudGames. Additionally, the JioBook 2023 includes freebies like a year’s QuickHeal antivirus protection, 100GB of cloud storage with Digiboxx, and JioBIAN, a Linux-based coding software to learn coding languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl.

Price and Availability

The new JioBook is priced at Rs 16,499 and will be available to buy, starting August 5, via Amazon and Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores. It comes in a single Blue color.

The JioBook 2 can be useful for those looking for an ultra-affordable option for basic educational needs, although, we can’t comment on how it performs in the real world. So, will you buy the new Jio laptop? Let us know in the comments below.