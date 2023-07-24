New JioBook Is Arriving This Month; Here’s What to Expect

It was last year when Jio entered the laptop space with the JioBook and tried to disrupt the segment with a sub-Rs 20,000 offering that supported 4G. While the product had its share of hits and misses, it still provides aid to many in India and to cater to the same need, we are going to witness the launch of a new JioBook this month. Here’s a look at what to expect.

JioBook 2 Coming Soon

Jio will launch the new JioBook on July 31, which is next week. JioBook 2 is meant to be a learning device and is ‘designed for productivity and entertainment.‘ The product has a microsite on Amazon, which has revealed a few details about it. To start with, the laptop will focus on a lightweight and fan-less design and will weigh 990 grams. Last year’s JioBook had a weight of 1.2kgs, so, this could be an attractive option for many.

It is seen in blue with a minimal design and just the Jio branding on the lid. The display appears to have significant bezels but there’s no word on its specifications yet. The JioBook 2 is also confirmed to have an octa-core processor, which could be a Snapdragon one. Although, there’s no confirmation yet. You can expect more RAM and storage or maybe, multiple configurations too.

The microsite also confirms support for 4G, which will ensure internet connectivity on the go. The JioBook 2 will run JioOS, which will be based on Android. The first-gen JioBook also came with JioOS and this time, we can expect some enhancements like built-in apps and some UI upgrades. It will also ensure a day’s battery life.

The JioBook 2 price isn’t known but it could follow the footsteps of its predecessor and fall under Rs 20,000. Since a lot of details are still under the wraps, it would be best to wait until next week for a more conclusive idea. We shall provide you with all the updates soon. So, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about Jio’s second laptop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.