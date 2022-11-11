Jio True 5G Reaches Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Last month, Jio officially rolled out its True 5G network as part of a beta trial in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, and even in Chennai and Nathdwara. The network has now extended reach in two more cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, allowing more users to get access to Jio 5G.

Jio 5G Now Available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Jio 5G’s Welcome Offer is now available to users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in a phased manner. It is an invite-only system, much like in other cities. This is to ensure that you get the best Jio 5G experience.

You can head to the MyJio app and click on the Jio Welcome Offer to see if you can try 5G. Of course, an eligible 5G phone is required too. One thing to note is that iPhones currently don’t support 5G and will get an update in December for all to get started. Until then, it’s available as part of the iOS 16.2 beta in India and if you have signed up, you can give Jio True 5G a try.

There won’t be any requirement for a dedicated 5G SIM and you will be able to get unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds. Jio 5G doesn’t require any additional costs.

Jio’s 5G is based on the SA 5G structure and isn’t dependent on the existing 4G infrastructure. It is also a mixed bag of 5G spectrum with options like 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Plus, it is the only telecom operator to support the 700 MHz band.

Jio reveals that lakhs of people are getting to experience Jio True 5G in eligible cities and is receiving a positive response. The feedback is helping “Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.“

Jio 5G is expected to reach more cities gradually and is expected to be available pan-India by December 2023. So, are you able to experience Jio True 5G? How has your experience been? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.