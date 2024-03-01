Jared Leto Teases First Look at the Upcoming Tron: Ares Movie

When we talk about sci-fi movies, Tron: Legacy, back in 2010 set the standard for how one should be made. Tron: Legacy was a sequel to the Tron movie released in 1982, and now, after 15 years, we are finally getting Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron saga, set to release in 2025.

Tron: Ares is easily one of the most speculated movies for 2025 along with Superman Legacy. In a recent post on Twitter by Jared Leto, he revealed his suit for Tron: Ares, and it looks amazing. The image shows a character with a red suit (not orange or blue), and the most distinct feature here has to be the new triangular disc. ARE YOU READY??



TRON: ARES 2025



See you on the grid… 🥏 @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/E7gNSxgEQ5— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 29, 2024

In his tweet, we get to see him sporting a spectacular-looking suit in the role of Ares. The official plotline for Tron Ares states,

“Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

So now we know that Jared Leto will play a sentient Artificial Intelligence called Ares, who is sent into the real world on a mission that the creators of Tron 3 have not yet disclosed. In a statement by the director of Tron 3, Joachim Rønning, he stated,

I’m excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid- Joachim Rønning

The producer credits are shared by renowned names such as Steven Lisberge, Sean Bailey, Emma Ludbrook, Justin Springer, and Jeffrey Silver meanwhile the Executive producer for Tron 3 will be Russell Allen. Tron is an extremely nostalgic franchise for almost everyone born in this generation so let’s hope that Tron: Ares lives up to the legacy of its predecessor.