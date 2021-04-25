Segway, the company that is known for its one-of-a-kind self-balancing scooters, has announced a new Tron-inspired motorbike called the Segway Apex H2. It’s a futuristic take on a regular racing motorcycle. However, unlike traditional fuel-engine bikes, the Segway Apex H2 is equipped with a hybrid hydrogen-electric powertrain to deliver the required horsepower.

The Segway Apex H2

Ever since Xiaomi-backed Ninebot, a Chinese startup acquired Segway in 2015, it started focusing more on electric vehicles. The company started developing vehicles ranging from four-wheelers and delivery robots to go-karts and, of course, e-bikes. So, with the launch of the Apex H2, it seems like Segway is aiming to make motorbike racing environment-friendly.

Now, hydrogen in its natural form is quite hostile and susceptible to explosion if the container is damaged. To avoid that from happening, the company has used a solid alloy hydrogen cylinder that’s almost the size of a water bottle.

The company claims that this will give it an efficiency of around one kilometer per gram of hydrogen. The hydrogen cylinders are replaceable which will make refueling really easy. Moreover, the vehicle can belt out 81.5 PS of power.

Coming to the acceleration, the Apex H2 has some impressive figures to boast in the department. It has a top speed of 150 kmph. Moreover, the company claims that the Apex H2 can reach 0-100 kmph in under 4 seconds, which is pretty crazy for a hydrogen-powered two-wheeler.

From the visual aspect, the motorcycle does look pretty appealing with a grey and black color scheme. The concept uses a single-sided swingarm for both front and rear wheels, which enhances its floating wheel design when viewed from a particular angle. The bright green accents, as I mentioned, seem to be inspired by the movie Tron: Legacy.

Price and Availability

The Apex H2 is set to enter production in 2023. The company will produce the crowdfunded project only after 99 pre-orders. The motorcycle is priced at CNY 69,999 (Rs. 8.98 lakh).

Needless to say that the Apex H2 has a very slim chance of launching in India. Even if it does, would you invest in this or would you rather buy a petrol bike at this price? Let us know in the comment below. For now, you can check it out on Ninebot’s official website.