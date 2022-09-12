iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Launched in India

iQOO has introduced the new iQOO Z6 Lite in India in addition to the iQOO Z6 and the Z6 Pro. The new affordable 5G smartphone is the world’s first to come with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which was introduced recently. Here’s a look at its price, features, and more.

iQOO Z6 Lite: Specs and Features

The iQOO Z6 Lite features a 2.5D flat frame and a vertically-arranged rear camera hump with two big camera housings. This is pretty much similar to what the other iQOO Z6 phones look like. It comes in two colors, namely, Stellar Green and Mystic Night.

The 6.58-inch display has a waterdrop notch. It comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a Full HD+ screen resolution. As mentioned earlier, the phone gets the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is based on the 6nm process tech, support for up to 2.0GHz clock speeds, and more. This is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for Extended RAM 2.0 and expandable storage (up to 1TB).

On the camera front, you will get a 50MP Eye Autofocus main snapper and a 2MP macro camera. The front has an 8MP selfie shooter. Various camera features like the Portrait mode, Super Night mode (only for the 6GB variant), and more are available.

The iQOO Z6 Lite gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging. Sadly, the charger won’t be an in-box offering. It runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS on top and comes with a promise of two years of major updates and three years of security updates. Further, the phone comes with a 4-Component Cooling System, Ultra Game Mode (with Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Modes), 5G connectivity on two SIMs, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 15,499 (6GB+128GB) and competes with the likes of the recently introduced Poco M5, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and more. It will be available to buy, starting September 14 via Amazon India and the company’s website, as announced earlier.

To celebrate the upcoming festive season, the iQOO Z6 Lite will be available at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant on the SBI credit card and EMI option. Since the charger will be a separate purchase, iQOO is providing a 67% discount on it if purchased alongside the phone. It will be priced at Rs 399.