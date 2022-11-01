iPhone SE 4 Display Specs Still Not Decided; May Include an OLED Panel

The recent iPhone SE 4 rumors have strongly pointed at an iPhone XR-like design and a large 6.1-inch screen. However, as per recent information shared by analyst Ross Young, Apple hasn’t even decided on these display specs, making things a bit confusing. Check out the details below.

iPhone SE 4 Could Use Either an OLED or LCD Panel

Ross Young has suggested (via 9To5Mac) that Apple is considering both an OLED and an LCD panel for the iPhone SE 4. So, there could either be a big 6.1-inch OLED display or a 5.7-inch LCD screen for the next-gen iPhone SE. The company is already in talks with two different suppliers for the same.

If Apple plans to go for the big OLED screen, it would certainly change the way an iPhone SE is perceived. It would come across as a more premium option on par with the standard iPhone 14 or 13 options. However, this could also lead to a price increase, which will defeat the whole purpose of having an iPhone SE in the world.

That said, a smaller 5.7-inch would mean the same old design we have been seeing for years now. It still remains to be seen if Apple will adopt the iPhone XR design irrespective of the screen size it chooses. It would be interesting to see the combination of an iPhone XR design and a smaller display with a notch if at all that’s an option being explored.

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to include the new A16 Bionic chipset. This may appear exciting but you should know that a 2024 launch might be planned, making the chipset slightly old. Having said that, we are not sure when Apple plans to release the new iPhone SE. Some camera, battery, and more improvements are also in tow.

You should know that since Apple hasn't revealed anything regarding the next iPhone SE, the aforementioned shouldn't be treated as an official word.

Featured Image: Jon Prosser