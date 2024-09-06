This Rumored iPhone 16 Pro Upgrade Might Actually Make It Worth the Price

Apple is only a weekend away from launching its much-awaited iPhone 16 series, and the leaks continue to be in full swing. Last year, Apple did away with the 128GB starting option on its iPhone Pro Max model, while introducing a maxed-out 2TB variant. This year, the giant is likely to offer the 256GB base storage on the iPhone 16 Pro, finally doing away with the 128GB option on the Pro models, according to a new TrendForce report.

The current iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, while the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199 for the 256GB storage option. Since Apple abandoned the 128GB model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a starting price of $1199 ($100 up from the iPhone 14 Pro Max). It was a smart move by Apple. The giant didn’t increase the price, it just did away with the lower-priced 128GB model. Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max carry a price tag of $1199 for the 256GB option.

The recent TrendForce report is based on the prediction and rumors that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will boast an expensive tetraprism telephoto lens, which was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. In other words, Apple will follow the same strategy as it did with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Rather than making headlines for raising the price of the iPhone 16 Pro, the Cupertino tech giant will make 256GB as the entry-level storage option to pass over the increased cost to the consumer.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to arrive with bigger displays, an insanely capable A18 chipset, a brand-new Capture Button, and Apple Intelligence support. We’ll see the new lineup at Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ hardware launch event on September 9 at 10:00 am PT or 10:30 pm IST.