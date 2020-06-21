Although Apple’s current MacBooks are all-powerful and advanced, the lack of I/O in the devices creates a major issue for the users. I mean, the laptops come with only two Thunderbolt 3 ports, of which one is used for charging the device or your Apple Watch, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That is it! So, oftentimes users get a USB-C hub to connect more accessories to their MacBooks. However, most of these USB hubs are bulky and takes up some extra space on the user’s desk. Well, that won’t be the case with this “invisible” USB hub for the MacBooks.

The DGRule Invisible Hub, developed by an LA-based company, brings an array of ports to the 13, 14, or 15-inch MacBook Pro. It is technically not “invisible”, however, once you connect the hub to your MacBook, it will essentially look like an actual part of the laptop itself. So, in a way, it really is invisible.

Now, the DGRule Invisible Hub uses two USB-C connectors and one audio jack to connect to the laptop. These connectors are attached to a spring-loaded clip that holds on to your MacBook for a firm grip. So, you can even take it on-the-go, while attached to the laptop.

So, unlike those USB hubs that connect with a single connector and sits beside your laptop taking up an ample amount of space, the DGRule USB Hub seamlessly integrates with a MacBook putting all the ports at the back of the device. And as the USB hubs also match the space gray and silver color of the MacBook devices, the port-station truly lives up to its name.

Now, coming to the port’s front, the DGRule Invisible HUB features one USB-C input port, one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.1 Gen-1 ports, a mini display port, an SD card slot, and even a micro-SD slot and of course, the beloved headphone jack.

There is also a built-in cooling pad to keep the USB Hub cool. At the bottom of the hub, there are three vents from which the excess heat gets released. Also, due to its design, the “invisible” hub raises the laptop a bit, in turn, providing a comfortable typing experience.

The product is listed on Indiegogo and the company is currently shipping the product. You can get 1 DGRule Invisible Hub for a price of $119 (~Rs 9,080). Yeah, I agree it is pretty expensive. However, considering the functionality it offers, I think it’s a fair price for this device.