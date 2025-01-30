Home > News > Invincible Season 3 New Teaser Is Here Showing Mark and Atom Eve Team Up Against Enemies

Invincible Season 3 New Teaser Is Here Showing Mark and Atom Eve Team Up Against Enemies

Anmol Sachdeva
When it comes to non-Marvel and DC superhero TV shows, Invincible is there at the top. After two successful seasons, Mark Grayson aka Invincible is returning to our screens with a third season. While Netflix was busy showcasing its slate for upcoming TV shows in 2025, Prime Video has quietly released a new teaser for Invincible Season 3. But, this time it is a spoiler-free teaser.

Invincible Season 3 New Teaser Drops

A clip lasting just 34 seconds has been shared on X, giving us a tease of the upcoming Invincible Season 3. The clip shows a glimpse of Mark fighting alongside Atom Eve, his love interest. We also see Mark coming face to face with Cecil, the Director of the Global Defense Agency.

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Teased by Netflix Along With 2025 Slate

Mark and Cecil enter the familiar headquarters of the GDA, surrounded by white walls, where the former asks the Director “Is that all you got?”. To which, Cecil replies plainly “Yeah”. This further reassures our belief that Cecil will be the antagonist in Invincible Season 3.

If the TV show follows the comic storyline in Invincible Season 3, we might see Invincible locking horns with Cecil, turning the latter into a villain.

Additionally, in the new Invincible teaser, we also see Mark and Atom Eve join forces to fight their common enemies and save the planet Earth.

If you are wondering whether Mark and Atom Eve end up together in comics, we have written about it in detail taking references from the comics.

Invincible Season 3 will release on February 6, 2025, on Prime Video.

