Stranger Things Season 5 Teased by Netflix Along With 2025 Slate

If you are a fan of horror but also enjoy your fair share of science fiction, Stranger Things is a show that will tickle all your nerves with its insane cinematography that captures just the right amount of booth genres wrapped with a subtle layer of humor. Since its release in 2016, Stranger Things has generated a massive fanbase that constantly grew through all four seasons. Fans have been waiting for the release of Stranger Things Season 5 for a very long time, and now, Netflix has finally brought us some insight into Stranger Things Season 5 with a poster, so let me tell you all we know about everything we know about it!

Stranger Things Season 5 Teased with a Poster

Earlier today, Netflix released a trailer titled “Next on Netflix 2025” with a caption stating, “You’re Not Ready”. The trailer features clips of shows that are set to release on Netflix this year. It seems that Netflix is very aware of the hype surrounding Stranger Things Season 5 since the trailer opens with a clip featuring the elements of this very show.

Along with this trailer, Netflix also posted on X a missing persons poster featuring Milly Bobby Brown’s Eleven/Jane Hopper. Now the question is, who exactly is looking for Jane? Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release later this year, and to find answers to this question, we will have to wait for its release. Even though we don’t have the exact release date for the upcoming season, we will let you know as soon as there is an update!

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be Like Eight Blockbuster Movies

During the 2025 rollout event of Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer appeared on stage in Los Angeles and revealed a behind-the-scene clip of Stranger Things Season 5 while also announcing other major projects. In the context of Stranger Things Season 5, Ross talked to the audience and stated-

“We spent a full year filming this season, by the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty, pretty insane.”

Matt also joined in on the conversation and stated that this has been a very emotional journey for him and his team. He said that when they finished filming there was a lot of crying as the partnership of over 10 years came to an end. He said-

“At the same time, we think it’s or hope it’s our most personal story, it was super intense and emotional to film for us and for our actors we’ve been with for so long. And we’ve been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope and believe that passion is going to translate to the screen.”

The brothers also said that even though this is the last season, this is not the end of the tale of Stranger Things, pointing towards Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel story in the form of a stage play that is currently showcasing in London’s West End. There is a possibility that it could be adapted into a series later on. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!