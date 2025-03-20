Invincible Season 4 Release Window Announced with Exciting Cast Update

Invincible’s recent season wrapped up by delivering an unforgettable Season 3 finale featuring the most-awaited battle between Invincible and Conquest. It became one of the highest-rated episodes in TV show history and has made our expectations skyrocket for the upcoming season 4. As there is no new episode today, the staff at Invincible HQ shared thrilling updates for Invincible Season 4.

The official Invincible X account confirmed today that the TV show will return for season 4 in 2026. As per their release schedule history, we can expect season 4 to arrive potentially in either February or March 2026 but remember it is subject to change.

In addition, the staff confirmed that the voice acting work for season 4 has already been completed. As teased in the season 3 ending, the upcoming season 4 will cover an original storyline involving Damien Darkblood that didn’t happen in the comics. So, gear up for a trip to hell along with the strongest superheroes on Earth.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated voice actor for a powerful character Thragg has also been cast and they will make his debut next season. Lastly, the team also joked that Invincible also has been cast for season 4.

After the exhilarating season 3 finale, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for new updates about Invincible season 4. Thankfully, the production team has shared a massive update today with fans. We have a long wait until the next season release, so stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on Invincible Season 3 in the comments below.