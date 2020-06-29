Instagram is reportedly working to add Live Captions-like feature to Threads – the company’s messaging app for close friends. The feature, called Video Note, was first spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

As the name hints, Video Note will generate captions for videos recorded through the Threads app. The feature is likely an attempt to reduce the communication gap between Threads users.

“#Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note 👀 This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording,” explains Paluzzi.

For the uninitiated, Instagram launched Threads back in October last year as a way to stay in touch with one’s close circle. The social media giant positioned Threads as a competitor to Snapchat.

Just like Snapchat, Threads takes a camera-centric approach as the primary method of communication. However, it also provides a pleasant chat experience, thanks to its fluid animations and snappy gestures.

From what it looks like, Instagram might have implemented the feature on Threads as part of its bigger plans to integrate it right into the company’s core-messaging service. We could expect the tech giant to add this feature to the primary Instagram app if it gets enough user engagement on Threads.

With all that said, do keep in mind that the feature is not live in Threads just yet. Moreover, we are not sure when Instagram would roll it out to all Threads users. Whenever it gets rolled out, this feature is likely to help people with hearing impairment.