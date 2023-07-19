Instagram Brings A Slew Of Updates To The Threads App On iOS; Check them out Here!

It was very recent when the Instagram Threads app made its official debut an official entry and it took the world by storm! With over 100 million subscribers in just 5 days, the app has surely spiked interest worldwide. Now, the app on iOS has received several updates to enhance the user experience on the platform and one major addition. Keep reading to know more.

Meta has pushed out a significant performance and overall experience update to the Threads app for iOS, as part of the 292.0 version update. The same has been confirmed by Threads developer Cameron Roth via Threads.

The highlighting element amidst the plethora of updates come in the form of translation. With the global availability of the Threads app, the ability to translate elements within the app was one of the key missing features. This holds more significance in a country like India where every region has its own language. Now, with this new translation feature, Threads can continue to embark on its monumental growth even further.

This version update will also now let you view the Instagram followers list of your chosen Threads account and will bring a new Follows tab on your activity feed, which will simply display your followers, along with your interactions and replies.

Additionally, you will gain the option to subscribe to your unsubscribed followers, gain access to tappable reposter labels, and the ability to follow someone directly from the Threads reply page using the now available “+” icon. In terms of under-the-hood improvements, there have been some minor bug fixes along with the improvement in activity feed scrolling and loading.

All in all, the Instagram Threads app by Meta has quite refined itself in its short life span, the way it stands. However, the app still lacks some integral features like the ability to see content from only your followers, alt text for images, and so on. We are optimistic about the app’s ability to mature itself over time and evolve. Given the rate of updates and Meta’s commitment to establishing Threads as a worthy Twitter competitor, the app is not far away from receiving the much-requested features and enhancements.

So, what do you think of this new update for the Meta app on iOS? Will these enhancements improve the way you interact with the app? Do comment down your thoughts below.