Instagram Will Soon Let You Catch Up on Week-Old Stories

Instagram Stories is the best way to catch up with what your friends are up to. Or whether it is time to rethink your life when you see your college juniors getting married. But they only last for 24 hours, so chances are you might miss out on them if you’re having a busy day. Once expired, there’s no way to revisit these stories, but Instagram is working on a solution for this with the “Story Highlights” feature.

According to TechCrunch, Instagram is working on a feature that would show you unseen stories from the past week. It is under testing and will show up at the end of the stories tray at the top. So once you’re done seeing all the current stories, you can catch up with the old ones.

This feature was first spotted by social media expert Ahmed Ghanem. He shared a snippet (via X) of how Story Highlights would look like on Instagram when it rolls out for everyone.

#Instagram is testing a new Highlights Story feature that displays highlights from profiles you follow as Stories. It seems to work as a way to catch up if you missed the original content

🔗 Follow my WhatsApp Channel for more updates: https://t.co/0JyLtIkvM8 pic.twitter.com/1TXbB4G4ub— Ahmed Ghanem (@ahmedghanem) December 17, 2024

It is worth noting that Story highlights will only work for mutual followers. Another condition is that it will only display stories that one has saved to their profile. Now we don’t have it clear when you will get to see this feature on your app. But given it is in the testing phase, it likely won’t be in this year.

This feature will be a lifesaver for people like me who often forget to see their partner or friend’s stories since I am not that active on the platform. But what do you think about the Story Highlights feature? Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below.