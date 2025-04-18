Instagram’s New Blend Feature Makes Watching Reels a Social Affair

There’s no denying that Reels have become the most popular feature of Instagram, and we all are guilty of spending hours scrolling and sharing dumb reels with our friends. Well, Instagram knows that and wants to make it a more social experience with the new Blend feature rolling out for everyone.

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri announced the Blend feature on Thursday, allowing you to create a custom, personalized Reels feed between you and your friend(s). I think the highlight of the feature is that both you and your friends in the Blend will get to see the same reels in the same order, like a watch party for Instagram.

How to Start an Instagram Blend

Since we already have the feature, let’s help you get started with it and show you how the feature works. The Blend option appears at the top of your Instagram DMs next to the call and video icons. Tap on the Blend icon and select Invite to invite other participants to the chat. They can then press Go to Blend to start watching each other’s suggested reels.

In case the option appears greyed out, then either you or your friend hasn’t updated Instagram to the latest version. Another thing to note here, the feature only works when at least one other friend joins the Blend.

Instagram already allows you to watch a custom feed of suggestions when you scroll through any reels shared in the DMs, using the Send in chat button right below. So this new Blend option just makes it so you both watch the same content simultaneously.

I noticed that the Blend option appeared greyed out for some of my friends. I guess it’s because they haven’t updated the app to the latest version. So if you don’t see the Blend option, simply update Instagram, and it should be there as I mentioned. That said, maybe I am stretching it a bit here, but it seems Meta copied the concept straight from Spotify Blend, which works the same way.