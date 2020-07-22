Instagram has started testing a new feature that lets users run fundraisers to support personal causes. The test is currently live in the US, UK, and Ireland. A similar feature is already live on Facebook.

“Starting today, we’re rolling out a new way to raise money on Instagram for a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend or a cause that’s important to you,” wrote the company in a blog post.

If you’re in one of the supported regions, you can create a Personal Fundraiser by tapping on Edit Profile. You will now see an option titled “Add Fundraiser”. Tap on that and choose “Raise Money”.

You can set an image and category for your fundraisers. The categories of fundraisers available on Instagram are crisis relief, community projects and groups, education, faith, family, hobbies, medical, memorial and loss, personal emergency, pets and animals, sports and competitions, travel, and volunteering.

Each fundraiser on Instagram lasts for 30 days. However, the company will offer an option to extend them as many times as you want. That said, you will have to be at least 18 years old to create one.

According to Facebook, more than $65 million funds have been raised so far by people for COVID-19 and racial justice across Instagram and Facebook. The company notes that donations on Instagram have doubled in the US over the past month.

It is worth noting that the raised money may be taxable and 2.60% + 0.30 USD of each donation will cover processing fees. Apart from this, the company offers a donation sticker that nonprofits can use in Stories. Instagram also added a donation feature for Instagram Live videos this April.