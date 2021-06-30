Instagram requires users to have a business or creator account with over 10,000 followers to add swipe-up links to Instagram Stories. However, according to a new report from The Verge, the Facebook-owned company may soon let everyone add links to Stories with a twist.

Instagram Tests Link Stickers in Stories

Instagram’s latest test involves letting users add links to Stories through a sticker. While swipe-up links will remain exclusive like now, general users can tap on the sticker to access the link added in the Story. Moreover, users can even reply to Stories with sticker links, unlike swipe-up Stories where you can’t directly DM the person.

During the initial test, Instagram will note how users are utilizing the feature and the company aims to reduce the spread of spam and misinformation. “This test brings links into the same kind of overall system, which from a simplicity of system perspective, also makes a lot of sense,” Instagram’s head of product Vishal Shah told The Verge.

In addition, Shah said that link stickers are the eventual goal for Instagram for everyone or just people who currently have link rights. “That is the sort of future system we would like to get to. And that’s what we hope to roll out, if we’re able to make this work,” he said. Does that mean Instagram will eventually replace swipe-up links with link stickers? It seems unlikely, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

As mentioned earlier, the option to use link stickers on Instagram is not widely available right now. We’ll update you if/ when Instagram expands the feature to everyone, so stay tuned for updates.

Featured Image Courtesy: The Verge