Instagram launched a lightweight version of its application aptly named ‘Instagram Lite‘ in Mexico a couple of years back and expanded it to developing countries such as Kenya, Peru, and the Philippines later on. As reported first by Android Police, the app is no longer available to use.

According to the report, Instagram Lite got unpublished from the Play Store on the 12th of April. Instagram Lite users are apparently getting a message asking them to switch to Instagram that reads “Instagram Lite is no longer supported. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead”.

Instagram has officially confirmed that it is rolling back Instagram Lite. “We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Rather than shutting down the initiative, Instagram is reportedly working on a new version of Instagram Lite. The company is planning to do so by taking what it has learned from this extensive lite version’s test.

That said, it remains unclear regarding the new Instagram Lite’s launch timeline and availability at this moment. We could expect the company to make the app available in more regions including India this time around.

In the meantime, if you’ve been using Instagram Lite and you’re not willing to switch to the resource-hungry full version of the app, you’re probably better off with the web version of the platform until the company launches the refreshed one.