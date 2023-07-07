Infinix ZeroBook 13 with 13th Gen Intel Chip Comes to India; Starts at Rs 51,990

Infinix has introduced its premium ZeroBook 13 laptop in India. The new laptop is meant to cater to creative professionals and packs the 13th Gen Intel processor, support for a ‘segment first’ 96W multi-utility Type C charger, and more. Check out the price and more details below.

Infinix ZeroBook 13: Specs and Features

The ZeroBook 13 laptop has a thin and lightweight full-metal chassis with Infinix’s Meteoric phase design, a backlit chicklet keyboard, and a gesture-enabled trackpad. The overall footprint of the laptop is 16.9mm. The lineup comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction.

You can spec out the ZeroBook 13 series with up to 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor and the 96EU Iris Xe GPU. The i9 variant of the laptop comes equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. With the ZeroBook laptops, there is a dedicated OVERBOOST Switch that allows you to boost the CPU to meet specific task requirements. You can toggle between Eco, Balanced, and Overboost modes.

In terms of thermal management, the laptops come equipped with ICE STORM 2.0 Advanced Cooling System. As part of this system, the laptop comes with two 65mm fans and 0.25mm shark fin design blades that offer effective heat dissipation and reduced fan noise.

The ZeroBook 13 series is backed by a 70Wh battery with support for up to 13 hours of 1080p video playback. There is a 96W Hyper Charger included within the box. In terms of connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E along with Bluetooth 5.3, along with a plethora of ports like 2 USB Type-C ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and many more.

The ZeroBook 13 also features a Full HD web camera with an AI Beauty cam enhancement feature to blur the background, which can prove useful during video calls. There are two digital microphones with AI noise cancellation and an upward-firing quad-speaker configuration (two 1W speakers and two 2W speakers) and you also get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 series starts at Rs 51,990 and will be available from July 11 via Flipkart. Have a look at the pricing for the Infinix Zerobook 13 pricing below.