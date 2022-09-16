Infinix ZERO QLED 4K, 50X3 4K Smart TVs Launched in India

Infinix has added new Smart TVs to its ZERO and X3 series in India. There’s the new 55-inch ZERO QLED 4K TV and the 50X3 5K TV with support for Android TV 11, Dolby Audio, and more features. Read on to know more details.

Infinix ZERO QLED 4K: Specs and Features

The new ZERO QLED TV comes with the Quantum DOT technology for details and enhanced color reproduction. The 55-inch QLED 4K display comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 400 nits of peak brightness, 85% NTSC, and a 122% sRGB color gamut. There’s also support for 60fps MEMC technology.

It has a 3-side bezel-less premium design and features an X-Blade metal stand. The TV is powered by a MediaTek quad-Core CA55 Processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There are 2 36W Box speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 3 HDMI (1 ARC Support), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, 1 AV input, 1 LAN, 1 headphone port, and Dual-Band Wi-Fi ports. Additionally, there’s access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store, Chromecast support, and Google Assistant-enabled remote control with Bluetooth too.

Infinix 50X3 4K: Specs and Features

The Infinix 50X3 Smart TV has a 50-inch 4K display with HDR10, 300 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, 85% NTSC, 122% sRGB color gamut, and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a frame-less design.

The TV comes with a quad-core MediaTek processor, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s support for dual 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio. As for the ports, the Smart TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, along with Dual Band Wi-Fi.

The 50X3 Smart TV comes with Android TV 11, Chromecast, Google Assistant-enabled remote control, and access to over 5,000 apps via the app store.

Price and Availability

The Infinix ZERO 55-inch QLED 4K TV retails at Rs 34,990 and the Infinix 50X3 4K Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 24,990.

Both smart TVs will be available, starting September 24 via Flipkart.