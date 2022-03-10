Infinix X3 Smart TV Series Launched in India; Price Starting at Rs 11,999

Infinix has introduced the new X3 smart TV series to expand its TV portfolio in India. The new smart TVs join the existing budget X1 series launched in the country recently. The Infinix X3 smart TVs come with a slim bezel-less design, Android 11 OS, and more.

Infinix X3 Smart TVs: Specs and Features

The Infinix X3 smart TV has two screen size options: 32-inch and 43-inch. Both the TVs come with Infinix EPIC 3.0 Image Engine for better picture quality, contrast, sharpness, and clarity. The X3 smart TVs support 122% sRGB color gamut, HDR 10 with HLG support, up to 400 NITS brightness, and Anti-Blue Ray Technology.

While the 32-inch model has an HD screen resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio, the 43-inch variant supports a Full HD screen resolution and a 96% screen-to-body ratio.

The 32-inch Infinix X3 TV features two speakers with a 20W output, while the 43-inch has two speakers along with 2 tweeters to deliver a 36W power output. Both have support for the Dolby stereo sound system.

Both TVs are powered by the 64-bit quad-core Realtek RTD2841 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. They run Android TV 11 with built-in Chromecast, access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store, Google Assistant support, and the ability to convert the smartphone into the controller. The TVs also provide access to the best streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon India, and more.

The Infinix X3 smart TVs come with all New Slim Remote Control that has dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play.

Price and Availability

The 32-inch Infinix X3 smart TV is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 43-inch Infinix X3 smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 in India. Both will be available for pre-bookings, starting March 12, and will be up for grabs from March 16 onwards.

Interested buyers can get the Infinix Snokor (iRocker) worth Rs 1,499 for Re 1 on the purchase of any of the new Infinix smart TVs.