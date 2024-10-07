Made in India Battle Royale Game Indus Finally Gets a Release Date

There’s little doubt that Battle Royale games are one of the top-played genres in video games right now. While we already have a list of contenders vying for the top spot on mobile, Indus BR is yet another player in the scene.

After numerous beta stages and announcements, SuperGaming, India’s leading game development studio, has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated Made-in-India game, Indus Battle Royale. The announcement was revealed with a cinematic trailer for Indus which centers around Adi, a character from the game.

The Made-in-India Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale, Indus will officially launch on October 16, 2024. Indus Battle Royale will be available on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

With the game being in closed beta for months, the game went for open testing and players’ excitement increased as SuperGaming prioritized taking critical feedback to improve the game. Indus Battle Royale has over 12.5 million pre-registrations on Android which shows the anticipation for the Indian battle royale game for mobile gamers.

Indus Battle Royale Avatars and Weapons

With games like Raji, Indian games are gaining global recognition for blending mythology and tradition. SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale, set on the island of Virlok, focuses on battle royale gameplay in an Indian landscape. Players become Mythwalkers, searching for Cosmium. Avatars in Indus are inspired by Indian history and mythology, offering diverse gameplay styles.

Image Courtesy: SuperGaming/ Indus Battle Royale

On launch, Indus Battle Royale will have a total of 10 different character-style Avatars. Some of the iconic characters from the roster are Mor-ni, Mech Balika, Pokhran, Diya, etc. Each avatar represents a part of Indian culture and mythology. As they all come with unique abilities and skill sets, your goal to experience Indian heroes will be one filled with fun.

Image Courtesy: SuperGaming/ Indus Battle Royale

Furthermore, there will be 11 different in-game weapons on launch. Akito Corps, a COVEN-affiliated weapons division, has created a diverse arsenal. Their weapons, ranging from modified classics to original designs, offer players unique advantages. The arsenal of weapons includes Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, and even dual-mode weapons that can act according to your needs.

Are you excited to jump into the Indus Valley when the official launch date arrives? Which avatar are you interested to check out first from this Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale? Tell us in the comments below.