The Indian government has launched a dedicated AI portal. The portal was launched by India’s Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad over the weekend.

Dubbed IndiaAI, the portal has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry. “INDIAai is the central hub for everything AI in India and beyond. A joint initiative of MeitY, NeGD and NASSCOM, the website aims to be the trusted content powerhouse in the backdrop of India’s journey to global prominence in Artificial Intelligence,” reads the website.

The portal will serve as a platform for sharing AI-related resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies, and educational institutions related to AI in the country.

Alongside IndiaAI, Prasad also announced a national program called “Responsible AI for Youth”. The program aims to empower students with relevant AI skill-sets and AI-related tools.

According to the government, the program is open to students of classes 8 – 12 from central and state-run schools. In the first phase of the program, each state education department will nominate 10 teachers, who will be responsible to identify 25 – 50 students for the program.

After the selection process, eligible students will attend online training sessions on AI and will be encouraged to submit ideas through a 1-minute video explaining their potential AI project.

From the submitted videos, the government will shortlist 100 ideas. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend residential boot camps or online sessions. The top 50 project ideas will be further shortlisted for presentation and the top 20 in them will then be featured at relevant platforms.

“Responsible AI for Youth” program is made possible in collaboration with Intel India, National e-Governance Division, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), and Ministry of Human Resource Development.