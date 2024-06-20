OpenAI’s Former Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever Launches a New AI Company

Last month, OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever announced that he is leaving the company after almost a decade. He said that he would work on a “deeply meaningful personal project.” And now after a month, Ilya Sutskever has revealed that he has started a new company called Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI). I am starting a new company: https://t.co/BG3K3SI3A1— Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) June 19, 2024

Ilya Sutskever is joined by Daniel Gross, an investor-entrepreneur who has worked with many companies, and Daniel Levy, an ex-OpenAI employee. Sutskever says the goal of SSI is to build a safe superintelligence which according to the company, is the “most important technical problem of our time.“

The entire focus of SSI is to achieve Safe Superintelligence so its mission, product roadmap, and business model, all converge to focus only on one product. SSI’s page states “Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.“

Safe Superintelligence Inc. is an American company with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. The company is also actively recruiting top technical talent from across the world who want to work on safe superintelligence only. That said, SSI has refused to disclose its financial backers and investors.

It must be noted that Ilya Sutskever led the Superalignment project inside OpenAI. It’s also widely reported that Ilya played a crucial role in ousting Sam Altman from OpenAI in November 2023. However, the coup failed, and Altman was back at the helm. Following that, many researchers and board members left OpenAI citing concerns that profit is being prioritized over safety.