If you’ve been keeping track of recent smartphone launches, you would already know that DxOMark reviewed the Huawei Mate 30 Pro right after its launch earlier in September. The phone took the top spot but was matched by the penta-camera Mi Note 10 soon after. The story doesn’t end there though and we now have a new camera king, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G.

DxOMark has now reviewed the 5G variant of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and it scores two points more than the standard 4G variant. It now holds the pole position with an overall DxOMark score of 123 points, which is higher than both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4. If you want a look at the individual photo and video category scores, which are 134 (mind-blowing) and 102 respectively, then we have attached them right here:

Before we talk a bit more about DxOMark’s review, here’s a quick recap of the camera specifications for the Mate 30 Pro 5G. It features a quad-camera system with a primary 40MP Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a time-of-flight (TOF) sensor. We also need to address the fact that Mate 30 Pro 5G isn’t vastly different from the standard variant. Both of them are powered by the Kirin 990 chipset but the 5G variant has a slightly higher clock speed.

The DxOMark review, however, sheds light on how software optimization over the past three months has given the Mate 30 Pro’s camera a certain boost. The company in the review mentions, “Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G [is] the best device for still images we have tested to date.” The improved processing saw the Zoom, Bokeh, and Night scores soar, however, the ultrawide camera scored lower than the standard variant.

To sum it all up, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G camera performance strikes a perfect balance between details preservation and noise reduction, offers a wide dynamic range, and an excellent low-light performance. The videos from the phone are terrific and now has an improved handling of detail and noise, better autofocus, improved dynamic range, and more. DxOMark further adds that its color accuracy and efficient stabilization make the Huawei Mate 30 Pro “an excellent option for mobile video shooters.”