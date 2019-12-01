2019 has been an incredible year for smartphone cameras. Cameras equipped on almost all the major smartphone brands are on par with each other to deliver a satisfying experience to customers. But, have you wondered which smartphone performs the absolute best when it comes to the cameras this year? Well, DxOMark had recently released its top smartphone camera picks and today, we will be taking a look at them.

Firstly, we have the all-rounder category. Here, we have a tie among smartphones of two Chinese giants. Yes, you guessed that right. They are the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition.

According to DxOMark, both these smartphones are amazing picks for smartphone photography and videography in any given scenario. A worthy runner-up for the all-rounder category would be the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, considering the unmatchable video recording capabilities.

That brings us to the next category – Videos. As you might have guessed already, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the clear winner in this department. One of the factors that gave iPhone 11 Pro Max an edge over its Android competitors has got to be its ability to shoot HDR videos without losing minute details in the subject. Notably, Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You to Love Me‘ music video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro Premium Edition does a decent job in shooting videos as well. In fact, both these devices score the same on DxOMark’s tests but the iPhone camera has an upper hand. However, as DxoMark notes, “video shooters who prefer the Android operating system cannot go wrong with the Xiaomi”.

Another trend that got followed by major smartphone brands this year is the zooming capability. I personally am not a fan of zoomed photography but if that interests you, Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro Premium Edition is the device you should be opting for. An alternative would be the Huawei P30 Pro.

Coming to my favorite lens category of smartphone cameras, ultra-wide lens. The best smartphone for capturing crisp ultra-wide shots according to the French camera benchmark platform is Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. iPhone 11 Pro Max is a worthy contender in this category.

As far as low-light photography, especially in the night is concerned, Huawei Mate 30 Pro is DxoMark’s pick. The second best pick turns out to be another Huawei device – the P30 Pro. Surprisingly, both the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro Max didn’t make it to the top 5 list in this category.

So, which smartphone in the list do you prefer in terms of cameras? Let us know in the comments.