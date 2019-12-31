Chinese giant Huawei has seen more than its fair share of struggle in 2019 due to the US imposed ban on the company that saw most US businesses cut commercial ties with the company.

However, in an email to employees, Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu revealed the company’s strong revenue for the year of 2019. According to the email, Huawei earned a whopping ￥850 billion ($122 billion) in revenue this year. That’s a growth of 18% in revenue from last year.

Xu also said that the company sold 240 million smartphones globally in 2019, up from 206 million in 2018. That number is no doubt helped by the company’s strong sales of the Huawei Mate 30 series of smartphones that has reportedly sold 12 million units so far.

The 240 million units that Huawei sold is definitely a big number, but as Eric Xu said in the email to Huawei employees, “These figures are lower than our initial projections, yet business remains solid and we stand strong in the face of adversity.” He also added that the company is facing a “strategic and long term” campaign against it from the US government, and that if matters did not improve, the company will face difficulties going ahead in 2020. He said that survival is the main focus of the company in the next year.

Even as Huawei faces constant pressure from the US government, which is going around asking its allies to forego relations with Huawei, and not use Huawei technologies in their communications systems, the Chinese giant has scored 5G contracts from countries like Russia and China, and was recently reported to have been allowed to supply non-core equipment to Britain as well. Moreover, the company has been allowed to supply 5G equipment to India, as announced by telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad yesterday.