Honkai Star Rail 2.7 to Tease the Next Playable Emanator, As Per Leaks

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 is expected to hold a ton of lore drops and set up for the upcoming Amphoreus arc. On top of that, it will release two of the most anticipated characters in Honkai Star Rail — Sunday and Fugue. However, that’s not where it stops as we might get a sneak peak to the next playable Emanator at the end of the version 2.7 Trailblaze Continuance mission. The next playable Emanator is someone the Honkai Star Rail players already know a great deal of in the game. We are talking about the #83 of the Genius Society — Herta, the Emanator of Erudition and one of the minds behind the Simulated Universe.

Herta’s True Form Will be Teased at the End of HSR 2.7

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse /Honkai Star Rail

Herta’s 4-star version has been playable in Honkai Star Rail from the very start of the game. However, the ‘Herta’ we have used so far in the game or interacted with is just one of her numeral puppets. A recent leak via HomDGCat posted on Reddit, marked as Reliable, gives us a look at the characters in version 2.7.

Among the leaks, we see that a 3.0 Herta teaser is also mentioned. What’s more interesting is that Herta will be shown to be communicating with an Aeon in her Space Station, which might be Nous, the Aeon of Erudition, or maybe the Aeon connected to Amphoreus.

Herta’s New Weapon Leaked in Honkai Star Rail

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse /Honkai Star Rail

Herta’s true form has already been shown in Honkai Star Rail, appearing in the new Unknowable Domain game mode of the Simulated Universe. Another leak via Seele leaks reveals that Herta’s face is identical to her 4-star version. Furthermore, she wears a white scarf and a key hanging.

Other than that, we also learn that Herta will have a large purple key-shaped staff as her weapon. We have already seen such a key in the Unknowable Domain art. Other leaks have previously revealed that the 5-star version of Herta may become playable in version 3.0.

So far we don’t have any kit leaks about Herta, but we can expect her to summon servants, likely the Herta puppets. Tell us what you think about the next Emanator in HSR being introduced in version 2.7, and what you are expecting from the Amphoreus arc.