Latest Honkai Star Rail Leak Reveals Fu Xuan May Get Nerfed in Next Version

Honkai Star Rail will soon enter its fourth planet in version 3.x, taking the Nameless to Amphoreus which even Akivili never reached. The HSR 3.x version appears to be a major overhaul to the current meta of Honkai Star Rail. Version 3.0 is rumored to release a new Path — Remembrance, which will introduce the new Servant mechanics. The Servants appear to be different from summons like Numby for Topaz and Fuyuan for Lingsha.

These Servants will have their own turn and are going to change the current meta heavily. The game is constantly receiving hidden updates to old characters, changing their kit to include or exclude the upcoming Servants mechanics. This means that some old HSR characters are going to get a buff in the new meta or lose their position in the pecking order. One such leak has appeared about Fu Xuan, the lovable Master Diviner of Xianzhou Luofu, who has dropped in the current meta as a sustain.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Honkai Star Rail

Fu Xuan was considered the best Sustain for the longest time, until Aventurine, Gallagher, and Lingsha. With the shift of meta towards Break and Follow-up focused teams, Fu Xuan’s ability to sustain the team by mitigating damage became unnecessary. Furthermore, with the introduction of enemy types that deal multi-target damage, it became detrimental for Fu Xuan as she kept on taking a high amount of damage each turn.

Now, a recent leak via HomDGCat and posted on Reddit has revealed that Fu Xuan’s damage share will also apply to Servants. Although it may sound good at first, technically it is simply another instance of damage that Fu Xuan takes in AoE damage scenarios. This might make Fu Xuan completely unplayable in version 3.x, especially if the game introduces more AoE enemy bosses.

Fu Xuan has always been one of my favorite characters, and she heavily needed a boost to stay relevant. However, Fu Xuan getting another nerf was never on my radar and that might be true for many other players as well.

It is becoming clear that many of the meta in 2.x will be phased out with the release of HSR 3.x. With the introduction of Sunday and Fugue in version 2.7, the Break teams and Servant teams will likely be the initial meta for version 3.x. Tell us your opinion on the rumored meta changes in Honkai Star Rail 3.x, and whether you will continue using Fu Xuan in the later versions or not.