Honkai Star Rail Leak Hints at Release of Another 5-Star Emanator Very Soon 

Honkai Star Rail has finished its Penacony story arc and the game is set to take the Trailblazers to the Eternal Land of Amorpheus in version 3.x. The Eternal Land of Amorpheus is said to be a place where not even Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblazing, ever reached. So, you can expect a ton of interesting characters appearing in version 3.x of Honkai Star Rail. Other than the new characters, one old face is also said to become playable in version 3.x and she is another Emanator, much like Acheron. The character I am talking about is Herta, the Emanator of Erudition.

Herta Might Be the next 5-Star Emanator in Honkai Star Rail

Now, Honkai Star Rail already has a 4-star playable version of Herta, which is given for free after unlocking Simulated Universe at the start of the game. However, that is only a mere puppet of Herta, and her real form is infinitely stronger. Recent leaks via Sakura Haven marked as reliable have revealed that a 5-star Ice Erudition character is confirmed for 3.x version. A prior leak via Uncle revealed that we will finally meet Herta’s original form in Honkai Star Rail version 3.x.

Putting both the leaks together, we can safely assume that Herta’s original form is going to be the 5-star Erudition character leaked by Sakura Haven. This is a major reveal as Herta is one of the Emanators in Honkai Star Rail, making her strength at the Acheron’s level. On top of that, we know Honkai Star Rail is working on the new summoner character types, and a mechanic like that will perfectly fit Herta.

So, what do you think about the possibility of the original form of Herta becoming playable in Honkai Star Rail 3.x versions? Tell us your opinion in the comment section and also mention the ability you want her character to have in the game.