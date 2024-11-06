HSR 2.7 Leak Reveals Trailblazer Was Never an Official Member of the Astral Express

Honkai Star Rail starts off with the Trailblazer saving the Herta Space Station from the Antimatter Legion alongside March 7th, Dan Heng, and Himeko. This is followed by the Trailblazer joining the Nameless and the Astral Express, starting a journey towards countless experiences. The Trailblazer has always been considered a part of the Astral Express crew so far, but it might all have been false. A recent leak about the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 home decor event reveals that the Trailblazer may have never become an official member of the Express.

Trailblazer Was Never an Official Astral Express Member in HSR

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom

We already know that the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 will introduce a new Party Car in the Astral Express, which will finally have Trailblazer’s room. The Trailblazer not having a room, while the other members do, have always been a funny topic in the community. However, most of us assumed that the Trailblazer simply slept in one of the rooms without us having access to it. This perception has changed with a recent leak.

The leak via Sakura Haven posted on Reddit and marked as Reliable, reveals the shocking news that the Trailblazer was never a full Astral Express member this entire time. The leak reveals that Pom Pom gives the Trailblazer a rundown about it during the HSR 2.7 event, where it is revealed that Astral Express gives ‘trials’ to new members before making them a full member.

Finally, the Trailblazer Won’t be Sleeping on the Couch

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

The benefit of becoming an official member is to finally get their own room. This means that the Trailblazer was likely sleeping on the couch of the passenger car the entire time on the express, and hopefully, we will get a hilarious cut-scene of it in version 2.7.

Tell us what you think about the Trailblazer not being an official member during all the shenanigans we have been through in the comments. Also, HSR version 2.7 will bring two new highly anticipated characters, Sunday and Fugue, so make sure to check their early kit out from our dedicated post.