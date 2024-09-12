Latest HSR 2.7 Leak Means You’ll Have to Farm More Iron Cavalry for Tingyun’s New Kit

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Trailblaze Continuance mission revealed a massive secret regarding an old Foxian character presumed dead. During the Ambrosial Arbor incident, Tingyun was possessed by the Lord Ravager Phantylia and later killed (presumably). However, at the end of the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 trailblaze Continuance mission, we get a small scene of Ruan Mei speaking with Tingyun. Recent HSR leaks have also revealed that Tingyun will get a new 5-star character in version 2.7. Now, a new leak has surfaced revealing major details about the new Tingyun.

New Tingyun’s Kit, Damage Type, and Path Leaked

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

A new leak via Ubatcha posted on Reddit reveals that Tingyun’s new 5-star test character is using Solitary Healing as Light Cone, Iron Cavalry as Relics, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern as Planar Ornament, and features the stats Effect Hit Rate, Speed, HP, and Energy Regen. This indicates a lot of things we need to know about Tingyun’s new 5-star character.

From the leak, we can surmise that Tingyun’s new 5-star character is going to be a Fire Nihility character, with a kit focused on Break Effect and Super Break. And from what we have seen from other recent Break Effect units, the Super Break DPS and Support units can be extremely strong in the correct teams. This also means that the importance of Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic set will become much more important in the coming versions.

Why You Need to Start Farming Iron Cavalry Relic Set More

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

With the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic set used on the new Tingyun’s test character, she is highly likely to be a Break Effect and Super Break character. As Tingyun’s 4-star version is already one of the most highly rated supports in the game, we can easily expect her 5-star character to be better and likely become a must-pull for all units.

This means that anyone who wants to pull the new Tingyun in HSR 2.7 must start pre-farming the Iron Cavalry Relic set. This Relic set would not only be useful for Tingyun’s new character but also work for the Harmony Trailblazer, Hunt March 7th, and many other Break DPS units like Firefly and Boothill. So, tell us your opinion about the new Tingyun 5-star character and what you expect her kit to be in Honkai Star Rail.