HP Envy x360 and Pavillion Laptops Running Windows 11 Launched in India Starting at Rs. 68,999

Following the public rollout of Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS recently, HP has announced a bunch of new laptops running Windows 11 out-of-the-box in India. These include laptops in its Pavillion series and 2-in-1 Envy x360 series. These laptops pack the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen CPUs. So, let’s take a look at the key specs of each of the devices before moving on to the prices and availability details.

HP Laptops with Windows 11 Launched in India

HP Envy x360 13 Series Launched

Starting with the HP x360 13 series, it includes three variants featuring 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors. The two Intel CPU models come in a Pale Gold colorway and a Silver color. The Nightfall Black model, on the other hand, is reserved for the AMD Ryzen 5 variant.

As for the screen, all the variants of the HP x360 laptop have a 13.3-inch touch-enabled panel with a 360-degree hinge design. However, unlike the Ryzen 5 model’s 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD display, the Intel variant features a 3000 x 2000p OLED panel. Plus, they pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP Pavillion Gaming 15 and Pavillion 14, 15 Launched

Apart from expanding its 2-in-1 hybrid laptops, HP has also announced new notebook devices for its popular Pavillion series. This includes the Pavillion Gaming 15 laptop, and the Pavillion 14 and Pavillion 15 laptops. They feature 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors and run Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

The HP Pavillion 14 and 15 pack the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris XE GPU. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The Pavillion Gaming 15 laptop, on the other hand, will cater to gamers in India and comes in 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and i5 CPU. There are also models that feature AMD’s Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. They can pack an integrated graphics card or a dedicated graphics card for improved gaming performance.

Moreover, HP boasts about the device’s dual-fan thermal system that can keep the device cool during long hours of gaming sessions. It also packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices and availability of the new HP laptops, the HP Envy x360 starts at Rs 1,09,000 and is currently up for pre-order on HP’s official website. The Pavillion Gaming 15, on the other hand, starts at Rs 78,164, whereas the Pavillion 14 and 15 models start at Rs 68,999 in India.