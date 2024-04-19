HoYoverse Drops New Honkai Star Rail Redeem Codes Offering Free Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail is just a week away from its one-year anniversary and they have prepared some really good gifts for the players for the anniversary week. However, that doesn’t stop them from rewarding more prior to the event. The official X (aka Twitter) account of Honkai Star Rail has just tweeted out two new redeem codes to thank Trailblazers for their passionate support. We thank Trailblazers for their passionate support. The following redeem codes have been unlocked, and they expire on 2024/04/25 23:59(UTC+8). Please collect them in the allotted time.



The redeem codes reward 100 Stellar Jades and 20k Credit, which is quite a reward out of nowhere. Here are the redeem codes if you have missed out on the tweet:

QBJTY77MN9T7

5AJTZPPMN8VB

The 100 Stellar Jades will hopefully let you do the last pull to get Aventurine or Jingliu, in the banners. However, make sure to redeem the codes before they expire. These HSR redeem codes will expire on April 25th, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).

There are two ways you can redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail. One of them uses the Redeem Code website and the other one uses the in-game tool. Here is how you can do it both ways:

Redeem from the website: Open the HSR redeem code website > Login to your account > enter the code > select Redeem.

Open the HSR redeem code website > Login to your account > enter the code > select Redeem. Redeem in-game: Open Honkai Star Rail > select the 3 dot option > select Redemption Code > enter the Stellar Jade codes and redeem.

The rewards will be sent to the player’s inbox. Run the game and open the inbox. Claim the rewards from the inbox and you are done. If you have any questions about the above steps, ask us in the comment section and we will try to help you out.