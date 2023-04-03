How to Use ChatGPT on Telegram (Guide)

Those who read our dedicated guide on how to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp couldn’t get enough of the AI bot. Armed with the latest GPT-4 LLM, ChatGPT is the top dog in artificial intelligence chatbots. If you have followed our previous guide on how to use ChatGPT on Android and iOS, you will be pleased to know that you can now use it on Telegram as well. To make it simpler, we have compiled a dedicated guide on how to use ChatGPT on Telegram without any complicated steps or fuss. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Working Methods to Use ChatGPT on Telegram

We have discovered and used a wide variety of services to effectively use ChatGPT on Telegram. While all work flawlessly, you might prefer one over the other. Use the table below to jump to the one that suits you.

Note: The cost to operate chatbots using OpenAI and Telegram APIs can quickly get expensive. Please consider purchasing a paid tier of the chatbots to support the developers.

How to Use ChatGPT on Telegram Using Roger da Vinci

The first service we will be using to talk with ChatGPT on Telegram is Roger. Based on GPT-3, Roger da Vinci is an AI chatbot that can do a wide variety of things. Roger has been tuned to understand the human conversation and its nuances so it won’t easily get confused or mess up. The chatbot is also fully free to use on Telegram for now. Follow the steps below to set it up:

1. On your mobile, go to the official Roger AI website. Once there tap on the “Use with Telegram” button to begin. If asked also tap on the “Open” button.

2. The bot will now auto-send a start message, and you will be met with a disclaimer asking you to sign up to gain access. Click the link provided to get to the form.

3. Enter your details including your country and state and tap on the “Sign Up” button to gain instant access. Don’t worry about your Telegram ID as it will auto-fetch that.

4. Once done, you will be welcomed by a confirmation message with your access granted. Simply tap on “OK” to go back to Telegram and begin using ChatGPT.

5. And you’re all done. You can begin talking to Roger AI immediately. It responds quite well and fast. Roger can write poems, and essays, answer questions, and even generate code without problems. As mentioned above, Roger is fully free to use with no message limit for now. So get on this AI and easily use ChatGPT on Telegram.

How to Use ChatGP on Telegram Using ChatGPT Bot

The next service we will be using to leverage ChatGPT on Telegram is a chatbot of the same name. Created by a software developer (Gregori Piñeres), the ChatGPT bot on Telegram is based on the GPT-3 family of LLMs. Like its rivals, it can generate a plethora of content including creative and methodical ones. Let’s begin setting it up on Telegram.

1. On your mobile, go to the Telegram link attached here. Once there, tap the “Open” button.

2. Once the chat opens, tap on the “Start” button and the bot will welcome you.

3. And it’s easy as that! The ChatGPT bot on Telegram is now ready to use. As before, you can use it to generate all sorts of text, translate it, get answers to your questions, and a lot more. You have 30 free messages every day. The premium tier starts from $5 per month and gives access to 100 messages.

How to Use ChatGPT on Telegram Using BuddyGPT

The last service on our list to use ChatGPT on Telegram is BuddyGPT, an OpenAI-based Chatbot that can also generate images. However, besides that BuddyGPT can do many things including intricate text generation. Let’s begin setting the bot up on Telegram.

1. On your mobile, visit the official BuddyGPT website. Here tap on the “Try for free on Telegram” button. Tap the “Open” button if it appears.

2. On the chat screen, tap on the “Start” button to be welcomed by BuddyGPT.

3. And it’s all done! You can begin chatting away with BuddyGPT instantly without any delay. Speaking of delay, the Telegram bot responds almost instantly. I had a sample chat or two with the bot, including generating images, and it went well. However, note that BuddyGPT only comes with 15 free messages and 5 images per month, which is quite low. Try it out to quickly get ChatGPT on Telegram.

Best Ways to Use ChatGPT on Telegram

We hope you found it easy to set up and use ChatGPT on Telegram using these handy AI bots.