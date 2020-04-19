We have seen how artificial intelligence evolved over the years. Now it is used in almost every sector. From integration in home caring robots to improving surveillance equipment and from finding traits of people to fighting battles alongside the army, AI is almost everywhere. However, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to educate about art and culture is one of Google’s many projects. Now, the company has released a new feature for its Arts & Culture app that will turn any photo of yours into a popular artist’s masterpiece with the use of AI.

Now, the new “Art Transfer” feature in the Google Arts & Culture app turns any of your pictures into a splendid masterpiece by using the iconic styles of legendary artists like Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Leonardo Da Vinci. The Mountain View-based tech giant was able to feature the styles of these historical artists with the help several cultural institutions around the world, like the UK’s National Gallery and Japan’s Museum of Art (MOA).

Here’s How You Can Try “Art Transfer”

First, you have to install the Google Arts & Culture app from the App Store or the Play Store. Now:

Open the app and tap the Camera icon at the bottom bar.

Select “Art Transfer” from the menu.

Click a picture or upload one from your gallery.

Choose from the styles of the artists.

After you select a style, the app will take some time to process the picture. We can understand that waiting for the processing to complete can become long. Google thought of this too. So, while you wait for the app to apply the style on your picture, the app will provide you with interesting facts about the selected artwork to keep you engaged.

It’s Not Just a Filter; Its a Blend

Now, let me tell you how it is different from other photo editing apps. Instead of just slapping the style onto the image, like a filter, “Art Transfer” uses a special algorithmic model that is created by Google AI. The app basically takes your picture and your selected art style and then analyses both of these to create a whole new picture that looks like the image you uploaded, but reflects the work of one of those fabled artists. And surprisingly, it all happens right in your device.

According to Google, the culmination of art and technology can be really powerful. It could help spread various cultures and art forms from all around the world to the people.

So, go on and try “Art Transfer” in Google’s Arts & Culture app and let us know about your thoughts in the comments below.