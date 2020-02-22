To make our lives easier, robots are becoming a part of our household. From pets to house care-taker, there’s a robot for almost every purpose. Trifo, a household robot company unveiled its newest member last month. Her name is Lucy and she is a super-smart robot vacuum that also works as a security device for your house.

Lucy will serve two purposes for your home – cleaning and security. The vacuum/security robot comes with all the required equipment to fulfil its purpose. Lucy has two cameras which enable her to provide day and night surveillance for the house. The day camera can be compared to dedicated security cameras providing 1080P HDR video recording.

With the help of integrated high-level artificial intelligence capabilities, Lucy can recognise and divide rooms. This means that if she sees a bed in one of your rooms, it will recognise the bed and label that room as the “bedroom”. You can control Lucy via the Trifo Home App and can also designate cleaning areas for her.

“Lucy is also Alexa-enabled and follows instructions to clean or not clean zones with ‘no-go’ lines.”, Trifo said in a press release.

One of the most unique abilities Lucy has is the ability to determine an object. She can detect an object, analyse it to know what the object is and avoid bumping into it. She uses proprietary 3D geometry and 3D semantics to identify the objects.

Most of the AI-enabled robots can lose their power before scrubbing your home clean. But with a 5200mAh battery, Lucy can run up to 120 minutes per charge. She also has 3000 Pa suction, so no matter how dirty your floors are, you can rely on Lucy to make them clean.

As of this moment, we do not know about the price of the robot, but by the looks of it, it won’t come cheap. You can check out Trifo’s official website here if you want to know more about Lucy.