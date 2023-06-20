How to Draw Graphs, Charts, and Diagrams in ChatGPT

You can use ChatGPT to write essays and for a myriad of other tasks, but did you know, you can create graphs, charts, and diagrams as well in ChatGPT? Yes, with the help of plugins, you can visualize data with ChatGPT in different styles and forms. Not to mention, free ChatGPT users can also create complex diagrams to understand complex concepts. On that note, let’s learn how to draw graphs and diagrams using ChatGPT.

Draw Graphs, Charts, and Diagrams Using ChatGPT Plugin

Users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus can enable ChatGPT Plugins and install some awesome plugins to visualize data. You can use either Show Me Diagrams or the daigr.am plugin to generate graphs, charts, diagrams, and flowcharts. In case, you have access to the Code Interpreter tool in ChatGPT, you can use it for data visualization as well. That said, the feature is not widely available to users, so we will use ChatGPT plugins and demonstrate how to create graphs and diagrams in ChatGPT.

1. Launch ChatGPT (visit) and move to the GPT-4 model.

2. Select the “Plugins” option.

3. Open the Plugin store.

4. Install the Show Me Diagrams plugin from the Plugin Store. By the way, you can install the daigr.am plugin as well.

5. I also recommend installing the Wolfram ChatGPT plugin to access real-time data from the internet on any subject.

6. Enable both plugins. Now, to begin with, I asked ChatGPT to create a line chart showing the global earth temperature from 2010 to 2018. It immediately pulled data from Wolfram and created a chart using the two plugins. You can also ask ChatGPT to create a pie chart, bar chart, line chart, etc.

7. In another example, I used data from a research paper and asked ChatGPT to visualize the data. It automatically came up with the right bar chart and created the chart.

8. After that, I asked the chatbot to make a graph of the US GDP in the last 5 years and it came up with multiple graphs.

9. Finally, it helped me create a diagram of different types of AI technologies as well. You can use diagrams to break down and understand complex concepts.

How to Create Diagrams Using ChatGPT & Draw.io for Free

You can also draw graphs and diagrams in ChatGPT for free. Using the Mermaid language syntax, you can generate the code and paste it into any diagramming application for visual output. Here is how it works.

1. Open the free version of ChatGPT and ask it to create a diagram on your chosen topic. Finally, ask it to output the code in Mermaid. Now, copy the code.

create a diagram of different AI technologies. output the code in Mermaid.

2. Next, open a diagramming application of your choice. I am using drawio.com (visit) as it’s free and easy to use.

3. Create a blank diagram. After that, in the top-row menu, click on Arrange -> Insert -> Advanced -> Mermaid.

4. Here, remove the existing code and paste the Mermaid code you copied from ChatGPT. Now, click on “Insert” here.

5. And there you have it. The diagram will be ready, and you can also export it in image formats, including PDF. You can create even more complex diagrams in ChatGPT using the Mermaid syntax.

6. I also asked a reasoning question and queried ChatGPT to output the code in Mermaid to understand the relation visually. It correctly identified the answer.