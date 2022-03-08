how to download and install apex legends mobile

After a week-long delay, one of the most anticipated battle royale mobile games – Apex Legends Mobile – has finally launched today. The game has initially been made available in select countries as part of the Limited Regional launch. The game’s developer Respawn aims to test the in-game systems (including gameplay mechanics, legends, and weapons), features, and more ahead of a wider global release later this year. The regional test kicked off today for Android and iOS users, and it will run throughout Spring. So now, in this article, we have detailed how you can download and play Apex Legends Mobile in the 10 eligible countries (listed below). But more importantly, we have added the steps to install Apex Legends Mobile in any country right now.

Install Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS (2022)

Before we learn the step-by-step instructions to download Apex Mobile, check out the list of eligible countries and minimum hardware requirements to run the game on iPhone and Android devices. Later, check out some common FAQs to get all your doubts about Apex Mobile cleared in this tutorial.

Apex Legends Mobile is Officially Available in These Countries

Looking for a list of countries where Apex Legends Mobile is available to play first? Well, we have you covered. This battle royale game is now live in 10 countries. Check out the complete list of countries part of the Apex Legends Mobile Limited Regional launch right here:

Argentina

Peru

Mexico

Indonesia

Colombia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia

New Zealand

System Requirements to Play Apex Legends Mobile (Android, iOS)

Next, many of you must be wondering whether your iPhone or Android device will be able to run Apex Legends Mobile or not. Well, the developers at Respawn have shared the official system requirements for both platforms. Check out the minimum hardware requirements for Apex Mobile right here:

For Android:

Supports phones from Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, and Lenovo

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3GB free storage space

At least 3 GB RAM

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: Apple A9 and above

3GB free storage space

At least 2GB RAM

Further, in an official blog post, the developers say that “Apex Legends Mobile is currently still in development and being optimized to run on a variety of devices.” Also, the game is not supported on Android devices with less than 3GB of RAM and iPhones with less than 2GB of RAM during this limited regional test, which lasts until May 3.

With that out of the way, let’s learn how you can download and install Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS devices:

Download Apex Legends Mobile on Android

In Supported Countries

If you reside in one of the supported soft launch countries and had pre-registered to try out the game, you don’t need to do much to install and play Apex Legends Mobile. Simply head to the Google Play Store listing of the game (Free), and you should see the “Install” button. Hit it and download the game to start playing as one of your favorite Apex Legends Mobile characters.

Moreover, if you had selected the “Install when available” option while pre-registering on your Android device, the game will automatically be downloaded when it goes live in your country. Follow the Apex Legends Mobile download link for Android above to jump into the action right away.

In Unsupported Countries

Now comes the most important part, if you reside outside the supported regional launch countries, say in the US, UK, or India, you cannot download Apex Legends Mobile directly from the Play Store. You will need to rely on a workaround to play the game.

And this workaround requires you to switch your Play Store country to one of the supported locations. You will then be able to install Apex Legends Mobile on your Android phone with ease. We won’t detail the step-by-step process here, as we had already explained the same in a recent guide. You can follow our tutorial on “how to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile” to learn how to switch to another country’s Play Store and download the game. You will likely see an “Install” button instead of a “Pre-register” button as the game is now live.

Note: The game installation may not require you to use a VPN service, but you will need to connect to one of the supported regions when logging in and playing Apex Legends Mobile on your smartphone. That means you can experience some latency and lag while trying out Apex Mobile in regions not part of the test.

Install Apex Legends Mobile on Your iPhone

In Supported Countries

Though unexpected, as the announcement of the soft launch said iOS users will need to wait to try out the game, Apex Legends Mobile has been released on iPhone as part of the Limited Regional launch. Much like its counterpart, you can head over to the official Apple iOS App Store listing for Apex Legends Mobile (Free) to download the game on your iPhone.

Since there was no pre-registration for the iOS version, you can simply go to the iOS App Store download link for Apex Legends Mobile to install and play the game.

In Unsupported Countries

If you wish to play Apex Legends Mobile outside the ten eligible countries on iOS, you will need to use the same workaround as Android on your iPhone as well. You will need to change the region of your device to install geo-restricted apps on your iPhone. Follow the instructions in our guide linked here to switch the region on your iOS device. If you run into issues while changing your App Store region on iOS, follow this guide to find a solution to the problem.

Once you have switched the region to one of the eligible soft launch countries, head to the App Store, search for Apex Legends Mobile, and install the game on your iPhone. Note that you should use a secondary Apple account for this process as the company can restrict region switching to once per 90 days on a given device after you use certain iTunes features.

Also, remember that you will need to have the VPN service enabled at all times while playing Apex Legends Mobile on your Android or iOS device from an unsupported country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Is Apex Legends available on mobile?

Yeah, Apex Legends is available on mobile devices, including both Android and iOS, as part of the Limited Regional launch. Respawn, in partnership with Tencent, has been working on Apex Legends Mobile for some time now. The company held multiple beta tests across the world last year. And now, Apex Mobile is available to play in 10 select countries, including Mexico, Indonesia, Colombia, and more.

Q. How do I download Apex Legends on iOS?

Unlike Android, there was no pre-registration to play Apex Legends Mobile on iOS. So you can just head to the battle royale game’s Apple App Store listing (Free) from one of the soft launch countries to download Apex Legends Mobile right away.

Q. How can I play Apex Mobile in the US or India right now?

If you want to install and play Apex Legends Mobile in an unsupported region like the USA or India during the soft launch period, we have compiled a handy guide to help you out. All you need to do is make a compatible new Google account and use a VPN to join the action right now. Follow the step-by-step instructions in this detailed guide to learn how to play Apex Mobile anywhere in the world. Also, we included steps on how to download Apex Legends Mobile on iPhone in countries other than the eligible ones.

Q. How can I get Apex Legend Mobile APK and OBB files?

As was the case in the beta tests as well, Respawn doesn’t entertain sideloading Apex Legends Mobile on your Android smartphone. The developers have reiterated this in a recent blog post saying, “The game should not be sideloaded through a third party site or direct APK download.” So yeah, the game will most likely not work upon APK sideloading.

Install and Play Apex Legends Mobile Right Away!

Well, you now know how to download and play Apex Legends Mobile on your smartphone from anywhere in the world. You don’t need to reside in one of the eligible soft launch countries to enjoy this much-awaited battle royale game. Our workaround works on both Android and iOS devices, as it simply requires you to switch your app store country to one of the supported locations. So go ahead and follow this guide closely to start playing Apex Mobile on your smartphone. Also, don’t forget to share this with your friends to get them onboard and team up to take down enemies. And if you have any queries, let us know in the comments below. With that said, see you in the Outlands, legends!