At its Honor V30 launch event earlier today, Huawei’s Honor sub-brand unveiled a new mid-range smartwatch in China. Called the Honor MagicWatch 2, the device is an upgrade over the first-gen Honor Watch Magic (yes, with a slightly changed name) that was launched earlier this year by the Chinese tech giant.

Nothing else matters when #InnovationMadePersonal, #HONORMagicWatch2 made its debut along with #HONORView30 today with 14-day battery life while looking good in it! RT if you're a fan of Sakura Gold! pic.twitter.com/c5bq8zOdCY — HONOR (@Honorglobal) November 26, 2019

Honor MagicWatch 2 Features and Specifications

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is being offered in two sizes, both with circular AMOLED touch-enabled displays. While the smaller one comes with a 1.2-inch (390 x 390) panel, the larger one has a 1.39-inch (454 x 454) screen. The rest of the tech specs remain identical, including a Kirin A1 chip, 2GB built-in storage, and 5ATM water-resistance. The device also comes with an integrated microphone and speaker for voice calling via Bluetooth.

Sensors include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, an air pressure sensor, and a capacitive sensor. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. The phone sports a 455mAh battery that the company claims will offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge.

The MagicWatch 2 supports 15 sports modes, from outdoor activities like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons, to indoor pursuits like pool swimming, free training and rowing machine. Additionally, the device also supports 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels. The watch also offers sleep tracking, heart rate tracking and atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen saturation, pressure management, and more.

Honor MagicWatch 2 Price and Availability

The Honor MagicWatch 2 comes in Black and Brown colors and is priced starting at 1,099 yuan (around Rs. 11,000/ $150) for the 42mm version and 1,199 yuan (around Rs. 12,000/ $170) for the 46mm model. It will go on sale in China from December 12, but there’s no word on when it will be launched globally, including in India.