Huawei sub-brand Honor has today launched the Honor V30 series of smartphones in China. The Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro are very similar in a lot of ways, but there are subtle differences.

Both the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro come with 6.57-inch FullHD+ display, and there’s a dual-punch-hole camera on the front, on both the smartphones, packing in a 32MP + 8MP ultra-wide selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the phones run the Kirin 990 SoC and come with an integrated 5G modem, and also come with support for NSA/SA 5G, and 4G+5G dual-sim capabilities. Paired with this Kirin 990 SoC, the Honor V30 gets 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB memory and storage variants. The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. Both the phones run Android 10-based EMUI.

In terms of optics, the Honor V30 comes with a 40MP+8MP+8MP triple rear camera set up with OIS, while the Honor V30 Pro comes with a 40MP+8MP+12MP triple rear camera set up with dual OIS. Both the phones support shooting 4K HDR videos, EIS, and ultra-low-vision in the cameras.

Keeping things running is the 4,200mAh battery pack inside both the phones, and while both the Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro come with support for 40W fast-charging, the 27W fast wireless charging is only available on the Honor V30 Pro.

The Honor V30 is priced at CNY3,299 (~Rs.33,000) for the base 6GB/128GB variant, while the Honor V30 Pro is priced at CNY3,899 (~Rs.39,000) for the base 8GB/128GB variant.