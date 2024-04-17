Hades 2 Technical Test to Begin Soon; Here’s How to Sign Up

After Hades’ wide success that saw Supergiant Games propel to the top, the studio is back with yet another roguelike adventure. In a new Supergiant Games blog, the company revealed it’s close to launching Hades II in Early Access! Furthermore, a technical test for Hades 2 is starting soon.

Hades 2 will be a direct sequel continuation of the original. Just like its predecessor, Hades 2 will be available in Early Access for some time leading up to its full v1.0 launch. As of now, there is no concrete release date, but it seems after the playtest, it should be announced soon. Players can already wishlist the game on popular platforms like Steam or the Epic Games Store.

The technical test will come with the first major area of the game, as well as other early-game characters, systems, and content. In the original game’s terms, you cannot get past Tartarus even if you vanquished its guardian. So, once you clear the playtest content, you will be asked to stop playing with a message that early access will come soon.

Hades 2 Technical Test: How to Sign Up

Thankfully, signing up for the Hades 2 technical playtest is easy enough. However, just like other games, it comes with a set of system requirements which are below. Once you have them, follow the steps below to do so:

Begin by heading over to the official Hades 2 Steam page.

Once there, simply click on the “Request Access” button.

Doing so will successfully will render a confirmation message indicating you have signed up for the Hades 2 technical playtest.

Click on Request Access

Confirmation Message

In addition to the steps above, you must have set recommended system requirements in order to run the game. These are:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (or Steam Deck)

: Windows 10 64-bit (or Steam Deck) Processor : Dual Core 2.4 GHz

: Dual Core 2.4 GHz Memory : 4GB RAM

: 4GB RAM Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support

And that’s that! As soon as Supergiant has free spots, you’ll automatically get an invite to play in the Hades 2 technical playtest!

Remember, the test is limited in time and will run longer than a week or shorter than a month, according to the developers. So, hurry up and sign up now. As the playtest allowance is limited, you might miss it if you are late.

Are you excited to test the Hades 2 before it comes in early access? What do you expect from the sequel of one of the best roguelikes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.