Netflix Welcomes Popular Roguelite Hades in March

Netflix, the streaming giant, wants to continue its game launch streak with Supergiant Games’ Hades. After announcing the game for the mobile app last year, the company has finally confirmed the launch date. And it is coming out sooner than expected.

A brand-new trailer released by Netflix mentions the release date for the game. Supergiant Games’ Hades will launch exclusively for iOS on March 19, 2024. The pre-registration link for the app is live. And you can visit here to check it. Besides being just for iOS right now, players will require a paid Netflix subscription of any tier to access Hades and other games in the catalog.

The new trailer also shows us how the game will look and run on iOS devices. As with any mobile port, the game has on-screen buttons that allow you to control the protagonist. There are four different buttons for the attacks and dodges. Outside of this, the game looks similar to the original launch for PC and consoles.

Hades is a critically acclaimed action roguelite game by Supergiant Games. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, as you travel through the underworld to escape your father’s domain to reach Olympus and meet your extended family members. Each run is distinct, and death means restarting from scratch. The game is well-known for its addictive game-loop and storytelling.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix’s intentions with video games are serious and not a one-off thing. Multiple high-profile titles like Kentucky Route Zero, Spiritfarer, Oxenfree, and even the GTA Trilogy have joined the ranks of the platform. The company even plans on adding titles like Katana Zero, Braid, and an unannounced Assassin’s Creed Game to its portfolio.

Are you excited about the Hades launch? Do you play games on the Netflix app for your phone? Let us know in the comment below.