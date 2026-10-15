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GTA 6 is Officially Eligible for GOTY at The Game Awards 2026

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia in GTA 6 holding The Game Awards trophy.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6 will officially qualify for nominations at The Game Awards 2026 after meeting the eligibility cutoff.
  • The eligibility rules state that games must be "commercially available" before or on November 20, 2026, to qualify for nominations.
  • Rockstar’s November 19 release date makes GTA 6 eligible for both Players’ Voice and other categories.
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Good news for GTA 6 fans: Rockstar’s upcoming title is officially eligible for GOTY at The Game Awards 2026, as a new official FAQ revealed the nomination eligibility cutoff date for November 20, 2026, just a day after its November 19 release. This contradicts earlier rumors that said GTA 6 wouldn’t qualify for GOTY at this year’s Game Awards.

The official Game Awards 2026 FAQ & Rules say that “Games must be made commercially available to customers on or before Friday, November 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. PT.”

The rules also reveal that games released on or before November 30 will qualify for the Players’ Voice category, meaning GTA 6 will compete in this fan-voted category as well as other categories like GOTY.

Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The surprising part is that The Game Awards hasn’t made any exceptions to accommodate GTA, as the eligibility cutoff date for The Game Awards 2025 was November 21, 2025. So, Rockstar got extremely lucky with the release date, since it’s going to be commercially available a day before November 20.

Last year, Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards 2025, taking home GOTY, and this year it feels like GTA 6 will carry the mantle. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t other excellent games vying for Game of the Year.

It’s been an incredible year for gaming, and titles like Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light will likely compete for nominations at this year’s The Game Awards. However, with GTA 6 now eligible for the GOTY award, the winner for this year seems locked in already.

Nintendo is also releasing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake on November 5, 2026, so if there’s a true competition at this year’s Game Awards, it’s between that and GTA 6. Otherwise, most players probably expect GTA 6 to claim the coveted metal trophy.

That said, do you think GTA 6 will win GOTY at The Game Awards 2026, as it’s eligible for the nomination cutoff? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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