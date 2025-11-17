Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Game Awards 2025 with Most Nominations Yet

Geoff Keighley just took to the stage and announced the nominations for The Game Awards 2025. Spread across 28 categories, the awards honour the titles that captured the community’s benevolence, well, at least, most of the time. The contenders for 2025 are pretty solid across the board, and as you’d expect, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s presence looms heavy throughout.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Bags Most Nominations at The Game Awards

Image Credit: Sandfall Interactive

Sanfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bagged 12 nominations at The Game Awards, putting it comfortably ahead of the competition. As far as the rankings go, the indie darling sits ahead of heavyweights such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei (7 nominations each), Hades 2 (6 nominations), and Hollow Knight: Silksong (6 nominations). In fact, Expedition 33 is officially the most nominated game in TGA history.

Its spot at the top was secured following a thunderous release as the game drew critical acclaim from the press and players alike. The title’s striking art style, which blends modern Art Nouveau elements with a dark fantasy Bella Époque direction, attracted masses in droves. On playing the game, fans discovered the tragic story at the heart of the package, as well as the slick turn-based combat mechanics, which helped introduce the genre to new audiences.

Expedition 33 is nominated in categories such as Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best RPG. The cherry on top for Sandfall is three nominations in the Best Performance category, given to Jennifer English, Ben Starr, and Charlie Cox.

If you’re familiar with probabilities, I think it’s safe to say that the game will walk away with at least one award. I jest, of course, we’re looking at a potential sweep that could rival Baldur’s Gate 3’s dominant display at the 2023 Game Awards. If all goes to plan, Expedition 33 could clinch 12 honors in total – a record that almost certainly won’t be replicated.

What categories do you think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will grab the gold in? Let us know in the comments.